Airbnb host banned after cancelling guest's booking over her Asian race

Airbnb banned a host after she cancelled her guest’s booking citing her Asian race, according to reports on Saturday (Apr 8).



According to reports, an Airbnb spokesperson said the host has been “permanently removed from the platform” and described her behavior as “abhorrent and unacceptable”.



The guest, 25-year-old law student, and Asian American Dyne Suh was dealt a rude shock when her host known as Tami, cancelled her reservation near Big Bear – a poplar ski destination just a couple of hours from Los Angeles.



Suh, along with her fiancé, were on a short vacation, according to local media reports, and booked a mountain cabin in Running Springs, California.



She told NBC, that she messaged the host on Feb 17 asking if she could add two more friends to which the host agreed.



When Suh and her friends were about to arrive at the location, she sent another text to the host informing her of their arrival, only to be shocked by the reply:



"If you think 4 people and 2 dogs ate getting a room fir $50 a night on big bear mountain during the busiest weekend of the year.... You are insanely high,"



When Suh reminded her that she had agreed to the amount, the host replied:



“Go ahead. I wouldn't rent to u if you were the last person on earth. One word says it all. Asian."



Suh then replied that she would report her to Airbnb to which the host said "Go ahead" and "It's why we have trump."



The lawyer posted the entire text conversation on her Facebook page: