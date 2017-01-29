Airbnb will offer free housing for refugees: CEO

SINGAPORE: The CEO of Airbnb Brian Chesky said in a tweet on Saturday (Jan 28) that his company - which provides short-term rental services - will provide "free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US".

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

The announcement follows President Donald Trump's decision to put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barring travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.



Chesky added: "Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected."

Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

Open doors brings all of US together. Closing doors further divides US. Let's all find ways to connect people, not separate them. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 28, 2017

Immigration lawyers, activists and Democratic politicians reacted furiously, and many worked to help marooned travellers find a way back home. Protests are also taking place in cities and airports across the US.

Chesky said that the company will be announcing more details soon.