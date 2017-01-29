Channel NewsAsia

Airbnb will offer free housing for refugees: CEO

In a tweet, the CEO of Airbnb said the company will provide free housing to refugees. 

A man walks past a logo of Airbnb after a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo)

SINGAPORE: The CEO of Airbnb Brian Chesky said in a tweet on Saturday (Jan 28) that his company - which provides short-term rental services - will provide "free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US". 


The announcement follows President Donald Trump's decision to put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barring travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

Chesky added: "Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected."


Immigration lawyers, activists and Democratic politicians reacted furiously, and many worked to help marooned travellers find a way back home. Protests are also taking place in cities and airports across the US.

Chesky said that the company will be announcing more details soon. 

