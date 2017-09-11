Al Shabaab storms Somali border town, kills 24 Somali soldiers - spokesman, residents

MOGADISHU: Al Shabaab captured the Somali border town of Balad Hawo near Kenya after it detonated a suicide car bomb and then stormed the military base there early on Monday, the al Qaeda-linked group's spokesman told Reuters.

The group also said 24 Somali soldiers were killed but there was no independent confirmation available immediately.

Residents said the fighting was continuing on Monday.

