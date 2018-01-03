Rat on a plane: Alaska Airlines cancels flight after rodent hops on board

SAN FRANCISCO: Alaska Airlines was forced to cancel one of its flights on Tuesday (Jan 2) after a rat was spotted jumping into the aircraft from the jet way.

Flight 915 was scheduled to depart Oakland International Airport in California for Portland, Washington, with 110 passengers on board when the rat was seen jumping on the plane at around 8.30am, the airline told television station KPIX 5.

The flight was cancelled after the rodent could not be found, and passengers were told to disembark.



An airport worker trying to catch a rat on an Alaska Airlines plane. (Photo: Christine Gough)

“The flight’s 110 passengers are being accommodated as appropriate by Alaska Airlines flights from San Francisco and San Jose airports,” the Mercury News quoted airport spokesperson Keonnis Taylor as saying.



Most of the passengers were directed to another flight to Portland later the same day, with some flights leaving on Wednesday, reported CBS.

"Our flight to Portland is delayed because when they opened the door on arrival a rat jumped into the plane. There are four people trying to locate it," a passenger named Matt Gough tweeted.

@AlaskaAir I’ve heard it all. Our flight to Portland is delayed because when they opened the door on arrival a rat jumped into the plane. There are 4 people trying to locate it. I am naming the rat Mark Davis the Raider Rat after another rat who wants to leave Oakland. #Raiders — Matt Gough (@surrealMatGough) January 2, 2018

chose Oakland airport to evade @KarlTheFog at SFO but now delayed because a rat hijacked our plane 🐀 departure time: unknown #truestory — gingamc (@gingamc) January 2, 2018

Mr Gough also tweeted a video showing the plane being towed away after the incident.

RAT ON A PLANE: An Alaska Airlines plane being towed away after a rat hopped on board, stranding about 110 passengers https://t.co/qFfhUPd0hP (🎥: @surrealMatGough) pic.twitter.com/2IVVoNxTiM — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) January 3, 2018





Alaska Airlines said in a statement that the plane "is currently out of service".

"It will be returned to operations once it's certified rodent-free by a professional exterminator. The aircraft will also be thoroughly inspected to ensure no damage has been done," said the US airline.

