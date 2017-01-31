Amazon, Microsoft support legal action against Trump's immigration ban

WASHINGTON: Technology companies based in the Washington state area on Monday (Jan 31) announced their support for a lawsuit filed by the state against US President Donald Trump's travel ban.



Amazon.com Inc and Expedia Inc, both of which are based in the Seattle area, will support Washington state's suit, said Attorney General for the state, Bob Ferguson.

Another Washington state company, Microsoft Corp, said it has been cooperating with the attorney general's office to provide information about the order's impact "in order to be supportive."



"To our employees in the US and around the world who may be directly affected by this order, I want you to know that the full extent of Amazon's resources are behind you," Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said in a note to employees.

Pressure on US President Donald Trump grew on Monday over his order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, as the state of Washington announced a legal challenge.

Washington will be the first state to take on the executive order, announcing an effort to sue in federal court.

"It is an insult and a danger to all of the people of the state of Washington, of all faiths," Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, told reporters. He said it was important for the Trump administration to face lawsuits from the state itself, and not just cases filed by people who have been impacted by the order.

Ferguson said the lawsuit would include constitutional claims, including allegations that Trump's order violates the equal protection clause and the First Amendment. Those arguments are also being used in other lawsuits filed over the weekend on behalf of individuals detained at US airports.

Chaos broke out over the weekend as border and customs officials struggled to put the order into practice amid loud protests at major US airports. Federal judges blocked deportation of those detained under the order.

Several other state attorneys general, including those from California and New York, have said they are considering whether to take their own legal action. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the country's biggest Muslim advocacy group, filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of more than 20 people.

Trump's directive on Friday put a 120-day hold on allowing refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The president argues that his action will protect America from terror attacks but critics complain that it unfairly singles out Muslims, violates US law and the Constitution, and defiles America's historic reputation as a welcoming place for immigrants.

US stocks suffered their biggest drop of 2017 as investors took the curb on immigration as a reminder that not all the new president's policies would be market-friendly.