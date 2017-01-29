Americans with Iran visas welcome to enter country - foreign minister

DUBAI: Americans who already hold Iranian visas can enter the country, Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday, even though Tehran has vowed to respond in kind to a U.S. ban on visitors from Iran and six other Muslim countries ordered by President Donald Trump.

"Unlike the U.S., our decision is not retroactive. All with valid Iranian visa will be gladly welcomed," Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.

(Reporting By Dubai Newsroom, editing by Larry King)