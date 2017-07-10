Amsterdam Airbnb owner may face attempted murder charge after check-out row - prosecutors

AMSTERDAM: Dutch prosecutors said they were considering charging an Amsterdam Airbnb property owner with attempted murder after he allegedly pushed a guest down a flight of stairs in a row about the check-out time.

Police said the alleged victim, South African woman Siba Nkumbi, had been treated for her injuries in hospital and would press charges.

Prosecutors were considering a charge of attempted murder but were still studying the facts, an official from the prosecutors office told Reuters.

A video purporting to show Nkumbi falling head first down a steep flight of stairs has appeared on social media.

Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky would contact the guests involved, the company said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"Appalling and unconscionable behaviour against members of our community runs counter to everything Airbnb stands for," David King, an Airbnb official, said.

"We will take the strongest actions we can against such abhorrent conduct, including banning people for life from our platform and assisting law enforcement with their investigation and potential prosecution. Nobody should ever be treated like this and it will not be tolerated.”

Airbnb is hugely popular in The Netherlands, attracting 1.4 million guests to the country in 2016.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)