Amtrak train derails at New York Penn Station, no one reported hurt

NEW YORK: An Amtrak Acela train derailed at New York City's Penn Station during Friday morning's rush hour but no injuries were reported immediately, according to rail officials and local media.

Services were suspended into and out of the busy commuter station in midtown Manhattan, New Jersey Transit said in a tweet, with its Midtown Direct trains diverted to Hoboken, New Jersey.

Amtrak said in a statement that Acela Express Train 2151 from Boston to Washington had "a minor derailment" while slowly departing from Penn Station at about 9 a.m. EDT.

"The rear of the train was still on the platform, and all 248 passengers have exited the train onto the platform and into the station safely," Amtrak's statement said.

"Service into and out of New York Penn Station will be delayed while we investigate this incident."

Pictures posted by commuters on social media showed damage to a side of one of the trains. The local NBC television affiliate quoted passengers as saying the two trains bumped together.

Hoboken was the scene of a fatal crash in September last year when a New Jersey commuter train wreck killed one person and injured more than 100 others.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)