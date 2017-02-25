Another secret service agent protecting Dutch politician was suspended in 2015

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch secret service suspended two agents in 2015, including one who had been assigned to the security detail of anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders, the Netherlands' justice minister said on Friday.

Stef Blok said the two were placed on "non-active" service. He could not confirm details of a report in De Telegraaf newspaper, which said the two were brothers suspected of involvement in a money laundering case.

Neither the paper nor the minister said whether their suspension had led to dismissal or criminal charges.

Earlier this week a member of Wilders' security detail was arrested for allegedly leaking information to criminals.

Wilders, who lives under constant protection, said in a tweet he had first been informed of the 2015 dismissals on Friday morning and was "again completely shocked".

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gareth Jones)