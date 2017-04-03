Another train derails at New York's Penn Station, one injured

NEW YORK: A New Jersey Transit train derailed during rush hour at New York's Penn Station on Monday, forcing passengers to be evacuated from cars in the second such incident at the Midtown Manhattan hub in less than two weeks, officials and a witness said.

Emergency officials at the scene said one person was injured in the derailment. New Jersey Transit officials said services were suspended into and out of Penn Station.

A Reuters witness on the New Jersey Transit train, which was coming from Trenton, New Jersey, said the train began bumping and shaking before stopping, and that a broken wheel was visible from inside the car.

Passengers were evacuated from the carriages onto the tracks, the Reuters witness said.

On March 24, a slow-moving Amtrak Acela train derailed and sideswiped a New Jersey Transit commuter train at Penn Station, causing minor injuries.

Two other recent train crashes have occurred in the New York area. On Jan. 4, more than 100 people were hurt when a Long Island Rail Road train struck a bumper at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

In September last year, a New Jersey Transit commuter train plowed into the platform at the Hoboken, N.J., station, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others .

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting and writing by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Dan Grebler)