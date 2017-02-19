Aoun - Israeli threats to Lebanese sovereignty will meet 'appropriate response'
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that any Israeli attempt to violate Lebanon's sovereignty would be met with the "appropriate response", in a statement released by his office.
- Posted 19 Feb 2017 00:35
BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that any Israeli attempt to violate Lebanon's sovereignty would be met with the "appropriate response", in a statement released by his office.
"Any attempt to hurt Lebanese sovereignty or expose the Lebanese to danger will find the appropriate response," the statement said, without elaborating.
(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
- Reuters