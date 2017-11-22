Aoun warns Arab states against pushing Lebanon into 'fire'

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun on Tuesday told Arab states that dealing with Lebanon required wisdom otherwise the country would be pushed "towards the fire".

Referring to this month's sudden resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, Aoun said the "last governmental crisis" had "passed" but it was not a trivial issue. Aoun spoke in a televised speech on the eve of the country's independence day celebrations.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Tom Perry and Laila Bassam; editing by John Stonestreet)