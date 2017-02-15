Approval rating for Brazil's Temer in steady decline - poll

BRASILIA: Disapproval of Brazilian President Michel Temer's government continues to grow, according to a poll published on Wednesday, as he struggles to enact austerity measures in the face of new corruption allegations against members of his party.

Pollster MDA said the number of people who consider Temer's government "bad" or "terrible" has increased to 44.1 from 36.7 percent in an October poll, while those who rate it as "great" or "good" has fallen to 10.3 from 14.6 percent.

Ten months after Temer took over from impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff, the poll also showed her mentor and Workers' Party leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is still Brazil's most popular politician and has improved his chances of returning to office in the 2018 presidential election.

Disapproval of the way Temer himself is governing has risen to 62.4 from 51.5 percent in October, MDA said.

In the poll commissioned by the national transport lobby CNT, MDA surveyed 2,002 people for four days starting on Feb. 8. The poll has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

