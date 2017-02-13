ADVISORY - Story on Yemen's Hodeidah withdrawn
The story headlined "Arab coalition declares Yemen's Hodeidah a military zone" is wrong and is withdrawn. The coalition says it did not issue such a statement. There will be no substitute story.
- Posted 13 Feb 2017 14:55
- Updated 13 Feb 2017 15:50
REUTERS: The story headlined "Arab coalition declares Yemen's Hodeidah a military zone" is wrong and is withdrawn. The coalition says it did not issue such a statement. There will be no substitute story.
- Reuters