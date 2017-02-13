Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

ADVISORY - Story on Yemen's Hodeidah withdrawn

The story headlined "Arab coalition declares Yemen's Hodeidah a military zone" is wrong and is withdrawn. The coalition says it did not issue such a statement. There will be no substitute story.

  • Posted 13 Feb 2017 14:55
  • Updated 13 Feb 2017 15:50
People walk past a ship ducked at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

REUTERS: The story headlined "Arab coalition declares Yemen's Hodeidah a military zone" is wrong and is withdrawn. The coalition says it did not issue such a statement. There will be no substitute story.

- Reuters