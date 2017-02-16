Arab League chief says Palestinian-Israeli conflict requires two-state solution

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Thursday that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict required a two-state solution, a day after the United States backed away from its commitment to Palestinian statehood.

"It requires a comprehensive and just settlement based on a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on ... 1967 borders with its capital in Jerusalem," Egypt's state news agency quoted Aboul Gheit as saying after meeting the U.N chief Antonio Guterres in Cairo.

