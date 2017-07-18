Arbitration panel: Russia must pay Netherlands US$6 million in Greenpeace Arctic Sunrise case

World

FILE PHOTO: Greenpeace ship "Arctic Sunrise" is seen anchored outside the Arctic port city of Murmansk September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

AMSTERDAM: Russia must pay the Netherlands about 5.5 million euros (US$6.40 million/£4.9 million) in damages for seizing the Dutch-flagged Greenpeace vessel Arctic Sunrise in 2013, an international arbitration panel ruled on Tuesday.

The five-member panel, based in Vienna, decided in 2015 that Russia was liable under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea and has now put a price on damages to the ship, as well as the wrongful arrest and suffering of 30 people aboard.

Russia declined to take part in the proceedings.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Source: Reuters