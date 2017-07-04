Argentina bans Brazil's Odebrecht from new projects for 12 months

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's government has banned Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA from bidding on public works projects for 12 months, a spokesman for the interior ministry said on Monday.

The company, which admitted in a settlement with U.S. and Brazilian prosecutors to paying bribes in 12 countries including Argentina, can continue to operate current projects, the ministry spokesman said in a telephone interview.

"For one year they are prohibited from taking out the certificate used to bid on public works," the spokesman said.

An Odebrecht spokesman said the company had not formally been notified of the suspension and was preparing a press statement.

Argentina has authorized a spate of public works projects as President Mauricio Macri's coalition prepares for the October congressional election, which will determine the legislative power he has to push through more of his market-friendly policy agenda during the second half of his term.

(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Mary Milliken and David Gregorio)

