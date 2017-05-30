Argentina foreign minister Malcorra resigns - President Macri

Argentina's Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra has resigned, President Mauricio Macri said on Monday, saying she would be moving to Spain for personal reasons.

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra has resigned, President Mauricio Macri said on Monday, saying she would be moving to Spain for personal reasons.

Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena said Argentina's Ambassador to France Jorge Faurie would be the new foreign minister and Malcorra would continue to be an advisor of the government from afar.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by James Dalgleish)