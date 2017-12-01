Argentina formally ends search for submarine survivors

Thd Sophie Siem vessel departs at Comodoro Rivadavia harbour after the US Navy installed its deep diving rescue vehicle to support the search and rescue efforts for the Argentine missing submarine ARA San Juan in Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut province. (PABLO VILLAGRA/AFP)
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's navy announced on Thursday (Nov 30) it was no longer searching for survivors of the San Juan submarine two weeks after it went missing with 44 crew aboard.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said the "phase has changed" from rescue of the crew members to recovery of the vessel from the depths of the South Atlantic.

He said though it was not possible to confirm the crew had perished, "no evidence of a shipwreck was found in the areas explored" and the international rescue effort had continued for "twice the time" it was estimated they could have survived.

Source: AFP/de

