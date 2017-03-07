Argentina teachers' strike closes schools

BUENOS AIRES: A teachers' strike for higher pay in Argentina forced the suspension of classes on Monday (Mar 6) at the start of the new school term, in a challenge to embattled President Mauricio Macri.

Thousands of teachers dressed in white marched in the capital Buenos Aires to mark the start of the two-day stoppage.

They are demanding a hike in wages greater than the 17 per cent estimated inflation rate this year in recession-hit Argentina.

In Buenos Aires province, the government has rejected a demand for a 35 per cent raise in teachers' pay.

Nationally, the government is refusing to open wage negotiations with teachers. It wants to limit pay raises to the same level as inflation for all professions.

Macri dismissed the strike as "opportunism," as he spoke at an event to mark the start of the school term.

Mid-term legislative elections in October pose a key test for Macri and his economic reforms.

Three major labour unions have called for demonstrations on Tuesday.