Argentina to probe Fernandez over alleged bombing cover-up

BUENOS AIRES: An Argentine appeals court will order the re-opening of a probe of accusations that former President Christina Fernandez covered up Iran's role in the bombing of a Jewish centre in 1994, state news agency Telam said on Thursday.

Two years earlier the prosecutor who initially made the accusation, Alberto Nisman, was found shot dead in the bathroom of his Buenos Aires apartment. The death was classified as a suicide, though an official investigating the case has since said the shooting appeared to be a homicide.

Nisman's body was discovered hours before he was to brief Congress about accusations that Fernandez tried to whitewash Iran's role in the truck bombing of the AMIA Jewish Centre in Buenos Aires, which killed 85 people.

Nisman said Fernandez worked behind the scenes to clear Iran and normalise relations to clinch a grains-for-oil deal with Tehran.

Iran has repeatedly denied any link to the bombing, and an Argentine judge in February 2015 dismissed Nisman's accusations as baseless. A review panel later agreed by a 2-1 vote, finding insufficient evidence to formally investigate the president.

Citing sources in the judiciary, Telam said a federal appeals court later on Thursday will sign an order re-opening the case and that it will be overseen by a new judge.

The appeals court declined to provide Reuters information related to the case.

Fernandez has faced numerous criminal charges since leaving office a year ago. Earlier this week, she was indicted on corruption charges arising from allegations she skimmed money intended for public works projects.

