Armed man arrested trying to enter Tunisian parliament - officials

TUNIS: An armed man was arrested trying to enter the Tunisian parliament in Tunis on Tuesday, officials said.

A parliamentary official told Reuters the man was stopped at a scanner at the entrance to the parliament building. A member of parliament said the man was carrying a knife.

It was not immediately clear why the man was attempting to get into the building, the officials said.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet)