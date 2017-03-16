Armed student arrested after French school shooting: Police source

PARIS: One student was arrested and another suspect on the run after a shooting on Thursday (Mar 16) at a high school in southern France, in which the head teacher was targeted, police and local officials said.

According to a statement from the local town hall in Grasse, "two students fired on the head teacher" with one of them arrested afterwards.

A police source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that at least two people had been injured and that an armed pupil had been arrested.

The arrested 17-year-old student was reportedly found to be carrying a rifle, two handguns, and two grenades.

All schools in the town some 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Nice have been locked down, education authorities said.

Following the shooting, the French government launched a terrorist attack warning through a telephone application.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has also cut short a trip to the northern Somme area because of the Grasse shooting, as well as a letter bomb blast at the offices of the International Monetary Fund in Paris on Thursday.

A secretary was injured in the blast, suffering burns to her hands and face, police said.