Around 40,000 Syrians displaced by fighting near Hama - UN

GENEVA: About 40,000 people, mainly women and children, have been displaced by fighting northwest of Hama city in Syria, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Since a rebel offensive began in the area a week ago, people have fled south and west to Hama city and to other towns nearby and in neighbouring districts including Homs, Latakia and Tartous, the United Nations said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)