Arrested US consulate worker in Turkey will meet lawyer on Friday - minister

ANKARA: The U.S. consulate worker who was arrested by Turkish authorities last week will meet his lawyer on Friday, Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Thursday.

Metin Topuz was arrested last week over alleged links to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of orchestrating last year's coup attempt. His arrest sparked a dispute between the NATO allies and suspension of visa services.

