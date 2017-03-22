Assailant shot, at least a dozen injured in incident at UK parliament

LONDON: An assailant was shot outside the British parliament by armed police, the leader of the House of Commons said on Wednesday (Mar 22) after loud bangs were heard. A Reuters photographer saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Bridge and photographs showed people lying on the ground, bleeding heavily. The number of casualties was unclear.



Loud bangs similar to gunfire were heard outside Britain's parliament on Wednesday and two people were seen being treated inside the gates by medical staff, according to a Reuters witness.

Met Police: firearms officers remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise. — Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) March 22, 2017

LIVE: British police say they are treating incident near parliament as 'terrorist' incident until know otherwise. https://t.co/08azwmRtbk pic.twitter.com/xGJJkfew76 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 22, 2017

British police said they were treating an incident in which a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament building as a terrorist incident.



"Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise," police said in a statement.



Injured people are assisted on Westminster Bridge in London. (Photo: Reuters / Toby Melville)

A parliamentary official earlier said two people had been shot outside parliament and the building was in lockdown. The House of Commons session was suspended and members of parliament who were in the chamber were told to remain there.



British Prime Minister Theresa May is safe after an assailant was shot outside parliament by armed police, a spokesman for her office said. The spokesman declined to say where May was when the attack took place.

Leader of Commons Lidington: 'very clear advice from police is we should remain under suspension and the chamber should remain in lockdown' — Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) March 22, 2017

We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

According to a witness, an air ambulance arrived outside the building.

Police said the alleged assailant was shot at the UK Parliament by armed police. Transport for London said the underground station at Westminster has been shut at the request of the police.





London's air ambulance arrives at the Houses of Parliament. (Photo: AFP/Daniel Leal-Olivas)

At least four people were lying on the ground, some bleeding heavily and apparently unconscious, on Westminster Bridge near Britain's parliament on Wednesday, Reuters photographs showed.

One of the photographs showed a body lying under the wheels of a London bus.