Astana to host next round of Syria peace talks on June 12-13: Report

MOSCOW: The next round Syria peace talks will be held in the Kazakh capital of Astana on June 12-13, RIA news agency quoted the Syrian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Saturday.

"We have received an invitation to participate in talks in Astana, which will take place on 12-13 of this month," RIA quoted Ambassador Riad Haddad as saying.

