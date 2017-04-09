At least 11 dead in bomb blast at church in Egypt's Alexandria: Ministry
A blast in front of a Christian church in Alexandria, Egypt on Sunday has injured several people, state news reported.
- Posted 09 Apr 2017 19:34
- Updated 09 Apr 2017 20:17
CAIRO: At least 11 people were killed in a Sunday (Apr 9) bombing at a church in Alexandria, Egypt's health ministry said, hours after a bomb killed 25 worshippers at a church north of Cairo.
35 more were injured in the blast at Saint Mark's church in Alexandria, the ministry said in a statement.
The explosion comes just hours after a bombing rocked a Coptic church in Egypt's Nile Delta, killing at least 25 people and injuring 60.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either blast and their causes remain unknown.
- Reuters/AFP