At least 11 dead in bomb blast at church in Egypt's Alexandria: Ministry

CAIRO: At least 11 people were killed in a Sunday (Apr 9) bombing at a church in Alexandria, Egypt's health ministry said, hours after a bomb killed 25 worshippers at a church north of Cairo.

35 more were injured in the blast at Saint Mark's church in Alexandria, the ministry said in a statement.



The explosion comes just hours after a bombing rocked a Coptic church in Egypt's Nile Delta, killing at least 25 people and injuring 60.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for both blasts, which took place on Palm Sunday - just a week before Coptic Easter and the same month that Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Egypt.





Egypt's interior ministry said that a suicide bomber had tried to storm the church where Coptic Pope Tawadros II was leading a Palm Sunday service, but blew himself up when police prevented him from entering.

A Coptic church official said Tawadros had left the church before the blast.