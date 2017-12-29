At least 12 killed in New York City apartment fire

NEW YORK: A fire tore through an apartment building in New York's borough of the Bronx late Thursday (Dec 28), killing at least 12 people and leaving four others seriously injured, the mayor said.

"I'm sorry to report 12 New Yorkers are dead, including one child as young as one year old," Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters at the scene after the blaze was extinguished by fire fighters. "We may lose others as well."

He added: "This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years. This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter century."



The victims range in age from one to more than 50 years old, de Blasio said. A nearby school has been set up as a shelter to house those who were evacuated from the building.

Few official details of the blaze were immediately available. WABC-TV, the New York affiliate of the ABC television network, said the fire erupted shortly before 7pm on the third floor of a five-storey building at 2363 Prospect Avenue.

The New York City Fire Department said on its Twitter account that 15 serious injuries to civilians were reported in the four-alarm blaze and that more than 160 firefighters were on the scene.

A photograph posted on Twitter by the fire department showed two fire trucks with two ladders extended to the upper floors of a brick building bathed in flood lights.

The five-alarm fire broke out in the building in the city's northernmost borough at around 7pm (8am Friday, Singapore time) on a bitterly cold night, with temperatures well below freezing.

