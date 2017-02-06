At least 13 killed, over 30 injured in Honduras bus crash

TEGUCIGALPA: At least 13 people died and more than 30 were injured in Honduras on Sunday, in a crash between a bus and a lorry on the outskirts of the capital, officials said.

The crash took place about 10 kilometres outside the capital Tegucigalpa on a road heading to the south of the country, said police transport deputy inspector Carlos Espana.

He said 10 people died at the scene of the accident, while three more died from their injuries in a hospital.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Bernard Orr)