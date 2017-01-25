Channel NewsAsia

At least 13 people killed in Somalia hotel attack - police

At least 13 people were killed on Wednesday in Somalia's capital Mogadishu when al Shabaab militants rammed a car bomb into the gate of a hotel and stormed inside, police said.

A still from a Reuters TV video shows a secondary explosion after a suspected suicide car bomb rammed into the gates of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Reuters TV TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

"At least 13 people, including forces and civilians, died in two blasts at the hotel. A dozen others were injured," Major Mohamed Ahmed, a police officer, told Reuters, adding that the death toll could rise.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Edmund Blair)

- Reuters