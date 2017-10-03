At least 15 killed in Cameroon separatist clashes - Amnesty

BAMENDA, Cameroon: At least 15 people have died in clashes between security forces and protesters in Cameroon's English-speaking regions, Amnesty International said, an area where a separatist movement is gathering strength.

Violence broke out on Sunday after local groups called protests against what they say is their marginalisation by veteran ruler Paul Biya's Francophone-dominated government. Witnesses said security forces opened fire, often at close range.

"I now have confirmation of at least 15 killed in several towns," Ilaria Allegrozzi, Amnesty International's Lake Chad region researcher, told Reuters.

(Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier and Andrew Heavens)