At least 16 dead in bomb blast at church in Egypt's Alexandria: Ministry
A blast in front of a Christian church in Alexandria, Egypt on Sunday has injured several people, state news reported.
- Posted 09 Apr 2017 19:34
- Updated 10 Apr 2017 00:23
CAIRO: At least 16 people were killed in a Sunday (Apr 9) bombing at a church in Alexandria, Egypt's health ministry said, hours after a deadly bomb went off at a church in a Nile Delta town 100km north of Cairo.
40 more were injured in the blast at Saint Mark's church in Alexandria, the ministry said in a statement.
The explosion comes just hours after a bombing rocked a Coptic church in Egypt's Nile Delta, killing at least 27 people and injuring 78.
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for both blasts, which took place on Palm Sunday - just a week before Coptic Easter and the same month that Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Egypt.
Egypt's interior ministry said that a suicide bomber had tried to storm the church where Coptic Pope Tawadros II was leading a Palm Sunday service, but blew himself up when police prevented him from entering.
A Coptic church official said Tawadros had left the church before the blast.
- Reuters/AFP