At least 16 killed, 34 injured in Honduras bus crash

  • Posted 06 Feb 2017 05:20
  • Updated 06 Feb 2017 09:15

TEGUCIGALPA: At least 16 people died and 34 were injured in Honduras on Sunday, in a crash between a bus and a truck on the outskirts of the capital, officials said.

The crash took place about 10 kilometers outside the capital Tegucigalpa on a road heading to the south of the country, said police transport deputy inspector Carlos Espana.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Bernard Orr)

- Reuters