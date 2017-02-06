At least 16 killed, 34 injured in Honduras bus crash

TEGUCIGALPA: At least 16 people died and 34 were injured in Honduras on Sunday, in a crash between a bus and a truck on the outskirts of the capital, officials said.

The crash took place about 10 kilometers outside the capital Tegucigalpa on a road heading to the south of the country, said police transport deputy inspector Carlos Espana.

