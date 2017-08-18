At least 18 nationalities among Barcelona attack victims: Authorities

BARCELONA: Victims of a van rampage in Barcelona that left 13 people dead and around 100 others injured were of at least 18 different nationalities, Spain's civil protection agency said on Friday (Aug 18).

A spokesman said that among the victims in the popular seaside city were nationals from France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Argentina, Venezuela, Belgium, Australia, Hungary, Peru, Romania, Ireland, Greece, Cuba, Macedonia, China, Italy and Algeria - without detailing whether he was referring to those who died or were injured.



