At least 2 dead after 6.7-magnitude quake strikes off Turkey

BODRUM: At least two people have died in the Greek island of Kos after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off southwestern Turkey on Friday (Jul 21).

The quake, which struck at 1.31am (6.31am Singapore time), was located off the southwestern coastal city of Marmaris, the USGS said. It was close to the Turkish town of Bodrum and Kos in the Dodecanese Islands archipelago.

In addition to the fatalities, the mayor of Kos said that several buildings on the island have sustained structural damage, the Associated Press reported.

The temblor, initially reported as a magnitude 6.9, was very shallow, only 10km below the seabed, the USGS said.

A magnitude 6.7 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing considerable damage, but the effects of this one would have been dampened by seas.

Turkey is prone to earthquakes because it is located between the Arabian plate and Eurasian plate.

Esengul Civelek, the governor of Mugla, said initial reports showed there were no major damages and disruptions. She said a small number of people had suffered minor injuries.

Mugla Mayor Osman Gurun said power outages affected certain parts of the province and that telephone operators experienced shortages due to overloads. Bodrum Mayor Mehmet Kocadon said the earthquake had caused minor cracks on some old buildings.

Turkish broadcaster NTV reported that aftershocks were being felt in the region, with a 4.6 magnitude aftershock hitting at 1.52a.m. (6.52am, Singapore time).

The European quake agency EMSC said a small tsunami could be caused by the quake, but Turkish broadcasters cited officials saying large waves were more likely.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the temblor had a magnitude of 6.3, while local authorities said the quake was felt across the Aegean coast.

