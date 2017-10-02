At least 2 dead after gunman opens fire near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS: At least 2 people were killed and 24 injured with suspected gunshot wounds after a gunman opened fire during a concert near the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday (Oct 1).



The spokeswoman for the University Medical Center hospital said 14 of the wounded were in a critical condition. All had suffered gunshot wounds, she said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter: "Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time."

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was killed or injured. Officers were due to give more information shortly.

Police had earlier said they were investigating reports of an active shooter near the Mandalay Bay Casino.

The New York Times reported that the shooting appeared to be at a country music festival and that police were investigating reports of shooting at other venues on the city's famous strip.

Police made no immediate comment about that on social media.

The police had issued an alert earlier on Sunday when reports first emerged of gunfire on the Las Vegas Strip.



“We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area,” police officials said in a brief statement on Twitter earlier that day.

One Twitter user posted that the hotel was on lockdown, while another, citing police scanners, posted there were two shooters on the 32nd floor of the hotel who had shot at a bodyguard and police. Authorities could not be reached to confirm those details.

Video clips posted online showed what sounded like automatic weapons as panicked concertgoers fled, dropped to the ground screaming.



Witnesses heard numerous gunshots at the hotel, where police tactical teams were searching for the attacker, according to reports on CNN and in the New York Times.





People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on Oct 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images/AFP)

Flights have been halted at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas following the incident.



