At least 2 dead after gunman opens fire near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS: At least 2 people were killed and 24 injured with suspected gunshot wounds after a gunman opened fire during a concert near the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday (Oct 1).
Police are continuing to hunt the gunman and have ordered people to stay clear of the Las Vegas Strip.
“We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials said in a brief statement to their Twitter.
One Twitter user posted that the hotel was on lockdown, while another, citing police scanners, posted there were two shooters on the 32nd floor of the hotel who had shot at a bodyguard and police. Authorities could not be reached to confirm those details.
Several people including a police officer had been shot at a nearby outdoor concert, the Las Vegas Sun newspaper reported. "Multiple people" were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, according to CNN.
Flights have been halted at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas following the incident.
