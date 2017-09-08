At least 2 dead in 8.1-magnitude Mexico earthquake

MEXICO CITY: At least two people were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 8.1 hit struck off southwest Mexico, the Mexican government said on Thursday (Sep 7).

The two fatalities came in the southern state of Chiapas, Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said. The quake hit off the coast of Chiapas.

Tremors were reportedly felt in Mexico City, causing people to feel shaking buildings. Hazardous widespread tsunami waves were possible following the quake, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) added.



The USGS revised the quake's magnitude to 8.1, up from 8.0 initially



Location of the M8.0 quake which struck Mexico on Sep 8. (Graphic: USGS)

Its epicentre was 123km southwest of the town of Pijijiapan, at a depth of 33km. Tsunami warnings were also issued for Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador, Reuters reported.



Social media users also put up videos of swaying buildings and landmarks as the quake struck.



There were no immediate reports of major damage.

Mexico's civil protection agency said it was the strongest earthquake to hit the country since a devastating 1985 tremor that toppled buildings and killed thousands.

People in Mexico City ran out into the streets in pyjamas and alarms sounded after the quake struck just before midnight, a Reuters witness said. Power went out in some neighbourhoods.

"I had never been anywhere where the earth moved so much. At first I laughed, but when the lights went out I didn't know what to do. I nearly fell over," said Luis Carlos Briceno, an architect, 31, who was visiting Mexico City.

USGS reported several aftershocks, all greater than 5 magnitude.

State oil company Pemex said it was still checking for damage at its installations, which include the Salina Cruz refinery in the same region as the epicentre.

