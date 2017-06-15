At least 20 people being held hostage in Somali capital after suicide attack - police

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Gunmen were holding at least 20 people hostage in a restaurant in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police said, after a suicide bomber rammed a car nearby and militants stormed inside in an attack claimed by Islamist al Shabaab militants.

MOGADISHU: Gunmen were holding at least 20 people hostage in a restaurant in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police said, after a suicide bomber rammed a car nearby and militants stormed inside in an attack claimed by Islamist al Shabaab militants.

"The fighters are still inside the Pizza House (restaurant) and they are holding over 20 people. We do not know how many of those are dead or alive," said Major Ibrahim Hussein, a Mogadishu police officer.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Editing by Aaron Maasho/Mark Heinrich)