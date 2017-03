BEIRUT: At least 30 people were killed by two bombs in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday targeting Shi'ite pilgrims, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Al-Mayadeen, a Lebanon-based TV station, reported the bombings had targeted buses transporting pilgrims to the Bab al-Saghir cemetery near the Old City of Damascus.

