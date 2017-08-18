At least 34 nationalities among Spain attack victims: Authorities

BARCELONA: Victims of a double vehicle attack in Spain that left 14 people dead and around 100 injured were from at least 34 different countries, Spain's civil protection agency said Friday.

The agency tweeted that among the dead and injured in Barcelona, a city hugely popular with tourists worldwide, and the seaside resort of Cambrils were nationals from France, Pakistan, Spain, the Netherlands, China, Venezuela, Mauritania, Australia and Britain.

