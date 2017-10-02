At least 50 dead after gunman opens fire near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS: More than 50 people were killed and 200 wounded when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, police said on Monday (Oct 1), making it the deadliest mass shooting in US history.
Las Vegas Metro Police sheriff Joseph Lombardo earlier told a press conference that over 20 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the incident near the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas.
The gunman, who was a local man named Stephen Paddock, was killed after police "engaged the suspect", Lombardo told reporters,
Police later confirmed that Paddock's Asian female companion Marilou Danley, who was previously at large, was located.
Lombardo said that the gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.
“The primary aggressor is dead ... the scene is static,” Lombardo said. The dead man lived locally and his motives are not known, he added.
There were no explosives involved in the attack but police used a controlled explosion to get to the suspect, he said.
The spokeswoman for the University Medical Center hospital said 14 of the wounded were in a critical condition. All had suffered gunshot wounds, she said.
Las Vegas police said on Twitter: "Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time."
The New York Times reported that police were investigating reports of shooting at other venues on the city's famous strip, although the police made no immediate comment about that on social media.
The police had issued an alert earlier on Sunday when reports first emerged of gunfire on the Las Vegas Strip.
“We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area,” police officials said in a brief statement on Twitter earlier that day.
One Twitter user posted that the hotel was on lockdown, while another, citing police scanners, posted there were two shooters on the 32nd floor of the hotel who had shot at a bodyguard and police.
Video clips posted online showed what sounded like automatic weapons as panicked concertgoers fled while others dropped to the ground screaming.
Witnesses heard numerous gunshots at the hotel, where police tactical teams were searching for the attacker, according to reports on CNN and in the New York Times.
Flights have been halted at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas following the incident.