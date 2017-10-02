At least 50 dead after gunman opens fire near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS: More than 50 people were killed and 200 wounded when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, police said on Monday (Oct 1), making it the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

At this time there is in excess of 50 deceased and over 200 injured individuals. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017





Las Vegas Metro Police sheriff Joseph Lombardo earlier told a press conference that over 20 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the incident near the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas.

The gunman, who was a local man named Stephen Paddock, was killed after police "engaged the suspect", Lombardo told reporters,



Police later confirmed that Paddock's Asian female companion Marilou Danley, who was previously at large, was located.

We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017





Advertisement

Advertisement

Lombardo said that the gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

“The primary aggressor is dead ... the scene is static,” Lombardo said. The dead man lived locally and his motives are not known, he added.



There were no explosives involved in the attack but police used a controlled explosion to get to the suspect, he said.

The spokeswoman for the University Medical Center hospital said 14 of the wounded were in a critical condition. All had suffered gunshot wounds, she said.

Las Vegas police said on Twitter: "Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time."

The New York Times reported that police were investigating reports of shooting at other venues on the city's famous strip, although the police made no immediate comment about that on social media.

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

The police had issued an alert earlier on Sunday when reports first emerged of gunfire on the Las Vegas Strip.



“We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area,” police officials said in a brief statement on Twitter earlier that day.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

One Twitter user posted that the hotel was on lockdown, while another, citing police scanners, posted there were two shooters on the 32nd floor of the hotel who had shot at a bodyguard and police.

Video clips posted online showed what sounded like automatic weapons as panicked concertgoers fled while others dropped to the ground screaming.



Witnesses heard numerous gunshots at the hotel, where police tactical teams were searching for the attacker, according to reports on CNN and in the New York Times.



Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on Oct 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images/AFP)

Flights have been halted at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas following the incident.

