At least 50 dead, more than 400 hurt in Las Vegas attack

The attack is the deadliest mass shooting in US history, eclipsing last year's massacre of 49 people at an Orlando night club.

LAS VEGAS: A gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, raining down rapid fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel for several minutes before killing himself.

The death toll, which police emphasized was preliminary, would make the attack the deadliest mass shooting in US history, eclipsing last year's massacre of 49 people at an Orlando night club.

The gunman, a 64-year-old local man named Stephen Paddock, opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor at around 10.08pm on Sunday night, police said.



When authorities responded to the call and breached his hotel room, they found the suspect dead.

In a press conference on Monday morning, Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that Paddock killed himself before police officers raided his room.

“We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,” Lombardo said, adding that some 10 weapons were found in his room.

He added that Paddock had been in the hotel room since Sep 28.



"I have no idea whether he prevented the house keepers from entering the room or not. That is a matter for continued investigation," Lombardo said.

NOTHING TO SUGGEST MOTIVE: POLICE



When asked why authorities did not regard the incident as domestic terrorism, Lombardo said police have found nothing to suggest a motive for Paddock's attack.



"We have to establish what his motivation is first. There are motivating factors associated with terrorism other than a distraught person just intending to cause mass casualty," Lombardo said.

Police earlier confirmed that Paddock's Asian female companion Marilou Danley, who was previously at large, was located. But later on Monday authorities said they no longer regarded her as related to the case, CNN and Fox News reported, citing police sources.

Video clips posted online showed what sounded like automatic weapons as panicked concertgoers fled while others dropped to the ground screaming.

One Twitter user posted that the hotel was on lockdown, while another, citing police scanners, posted there were two shooters on the 32nd floor of the hotel who had shot at a bodyguard and police.

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on Oct 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images/AFP)

'WE'RE HORRIFIED'

The suspected shooter's brother, Eric Paddock, said the family was stunned by the news.

"We have no idea. We're horrified. We're bewildered and our condolences go out to the victims," Eric Paddock said in a brief telephone interview, his voice trembling. "We have no idea in the world."

US President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the victims via a post on Twitter early Monday.

The concert venue was in an outdoor area known as Las Vegas Village, across the Strip from the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotels.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events," the Mandalay Bay said on Twitter.