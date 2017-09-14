At least 50 killed in suicide attacks in southern Iraq - officials

BAGHDAD: The death toll from suicide attacks in a southern Iraqi city on Thursday had risen to 50 people, with more than 80 wounded, a health official and police sources said.

The director of Nassiriya's health directorate, Jasim al-Khalidi, said the city's hospital received 50 bodies and the death toll could rise due to the critical condition of some of the wounded.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Janet Lawrence)