At least 75 people injured in Tehran building collapse - Iranian state TV

At least 75 people, including 45 firefighters, were injured when a blazing high-rise commercial building in downtown Tehran collapsed, Iranian state television reported on Thursday.

  • Posted 19 Jan 2017 17:20
  • Updated 19 Jan 2017 18:55
A firefighter reacts at the site of a blazing high-rise building in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Firefighters try to put out a fire in a blazing high-rise building in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke rises from a blazing high-rise building in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
One witness described the 17-storey tower's collapse as like a "scene from a horror movie".

"At least 45 firefighters are among the injured ones. All of the injured people were sent to hospitals. Most of them have been discharged," state TV reported.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)

- Reuters