At least 75 people injured in Tehran building collapse - Iranian state TV

REUTERS: At least 75 people, including 45 firefighters, were injured when a blazing high-rise commercial building in downtown Tehran collapsed, Iranian state television reported on Thursday.

One witness described the 17-storey tower's collapse as like a "scene from a horror movie".

"At least 45 firefighters are among the injured ones. All of the injured people were sent to hospitals. Most of them have been discharged," state TV reported.

