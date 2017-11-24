At least 75 wounded in Egypt mosque attack: Witnesses

CAIRO: Suspected militants set off a bomb and opened fire at a mosque in Egypt's restive northern Sinai on Friday (Nov 24), targeting supporters of the security forces attending prayers there, two eyewitnesses and a security source said.

At least 75 people were wounded in the attack on the Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of Arish city, according to a health ministry spokesman. Eyewitnesses reported ambulances ferrying casualties from the scene to nearby hospitals.

Egypt's security forces are battling a stubborn Islamic State insurgency in north Sinai, where militants have killed hundreds of police and soldiers since fighting there intensified over the last three years.

Militants have mostly targeted security forces in their attacks, but have also tried to expand beyond the peninsula by hitting Egyptian Christian churches and pilgrims.