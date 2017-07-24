At least five hurt in rampage in Swiss town of Schaffhausen

ZURICH: At least five people were hurt, two of them seriously, in an attack by an unidentified man in the Swiss town of Schaffhausen on Monday (Jul 24), police said.

Police gave no more details of the attack, which prompted them to seal off the centre of the town on the German border.

In a webcast by Swiss newspaper Blick, a spokeswoman said police were searching for the suspect.



Witnesses, including a local shop manager, told Blick the attacker was wielding a chainsaw but officers have not confirmed that a chainsaw was used.