At least four killed in plane crash in Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN: At least four people were killed on Saturday when a propeller-engine cargo plane crashed into the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, a Reuters witness said.

Firefighters and rescue divers removed two bodies from the plane, which had broken into several pieces and come to rest near the beach. Two other bodies were visible in the wreckage.

Another witness saw two injured survivors.

The crash occurred during a storm with heavy rain and lightning and rescuers were hampered by rough seas. Though Abidjan's airport is located in a heavily populated area, it did not appear there were any victims on the ground.

The name of the company operating the aircraft was not immediately known.

The airport in Abidjan, a city of around 5 million people, is a busy regional transportation hub. It is also used by the French military which operates a logistics base there in support of an anti-Islamist militant operation in West Africa's Sahel region.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Janet Lawrence)